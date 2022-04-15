• Plant sale
The plant nursery at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 16, at 5219 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club is holding a free car show from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 17 at the Sugarloaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway. For information call Dick Moody at 305-942-1758 or visit http://www.floridakeyssouthernostcarclub.com.
• Movies on Monday
Congregation B’nai Zion is offering a free screening of “Tiger Within,” the story of an unlikely friendship between a homeless teen and a Holocaust survivor, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 18, at 750 United St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events.
• Military muster
The Conch Republic Military Muster & Conch-Tail Party will be held at the site of the USCGC Ingham at Truman Waterfront Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. The event will benefit the Wesley House’s Conch Republic Foster Children’s Fund. General admission is $20 and $15 for those in uniform. Advance sale VIP and diplomatic seats, which include a Conch Republic pin, are $60 and $50 for uniformed persons. For information, email cutiesinaction@gmail.com.
• Tree giveaway
Keys Energy Services will host its annual Tree Giveaway at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at KEYS’ Service Building, 1001 James St., and at KEYS’ Cudjoe Key site, 755 Blimp Road, between Valencia and Asturias roads. A listing of available trees will be made available at http://www.KeysEnergy.com.
• Fashion show gala
The Cornish Memorial A.M.E Zion Church will host a Pre-Mother’s Day Fashion Show Gala from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at the Frederick Douglass Gym, 111 Olivia St. Tickets for the event at $20 and includes dinner. For information, call Rev. Rochelle McEntyre at 803-524-4689 or visit http://www.cornishmemorialamez.com.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 7. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Sand sculpture
Unity of the Keys Spiritual Center will be creating a peace sign sand sculpture at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Higgs Beach, 1000 Atlantic Ave. Bring buckets, gardening tools and sunscreen. For information, call 305-296-5888, email church@unityofthekeys.org or visit http://www.unityofthekeys.org.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.