• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, at the corner of Angela and Whitehead streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, April 8. Masks are required and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Soap-making fundraiser
May Sands Montessori School will host “Soap & Sip: Soap-making with Mariam Tvaliashvil” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, at Key West Soaps at the Shops at Mallory Square, 291 Front St., Suite 215. For information, call 305-293-1400, Ext. 53428.
• Online Bingo
The Lower Keys Women’s Club is hosting an online Bingo game with a 50/50 pot at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, as a fundraiser for St. Peter’s Food Pantry on Big Pine Key. The game will be hosted on Zoom. For information, call Nanette Miller at 305-295-9971.
• Papio workshop
In celebration of rebel folk artist Stanley Papio, the Key West Art & Historical Society will host an in-person student workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. Students 6 to 12 will tour the Stanley Papio Gallery for a look at sculptures created from found metal objects, and then work together to create a sculpture from recycled materials. For information and registration, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-event/stanley-papio-student-workshop.
• Call to artists
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden’s will showcase local artists in the Art in the Garden exhibit, opening Monday, April 19. The work must be able to be placed outside. Deadline to submit an application for participation is Saturday, April 10. Applications are available at Garden Visitor Center, 5210 College Road, by contacting the office at 305-296-1501, or by email mmcrae@keywest.garden. Deadline to submit an application for participation is Saturday, April 10.
• Planning sessions
Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square planning sessions will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, via Zoom and at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at City Hall, 1300 White St. Discussion will include short term projects and long term visions. For information, email city_harc@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3973.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, April 13. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting.
• Guy Harvey interview
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host an online interview with artist Guy Harvey led by Carol Shaughnessy at 4 p.m., Thursday, April 15. There will be discussing Harvey’s early sketches based on “The Old Man and the Sea.” For information, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-event/guy-harvey-interview.