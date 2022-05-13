• A Taste of History dinner
The Matecumbe Historical Trust is hosting a historical dinner event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Chart Room of Old Conch Harbor, 90311 Old Highway, Tavernier. With each course, guests will learn about the history and ingredients of various dishes, making culinary history part of the evening. For required reservations, call Barbara at 305-393-0940.
• Singers wanted
The Florida Keys SPCA needs singers to take part in the upcoming Aqua Idol season on Tuesdays from May 17 to July 12. For information, call Tiffany at 305-294-4857 or email tiffany@fkspca.org.
• Pride Art Competition
The Key West Business Guild invites all artists to submit a symbol of pride in honor of Key West Pride June 1-5. All entries will be entered in an art competition and then auctioned to benefit the Guild. The deadline is Friday, May 20. For information, call Dorian at 305-731-3446 or email dpattonevo@gmail.com.
• Virtual child care classes
Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition is offering new parents virtual classes held on video chat. The childbirth class is on Sunday, June 12, and a breastfeeding class will be held on Saturday, June 18, To register, visit https://www.keyshealthystart.org/educational-classes-registration or call 305-293-8424.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
• Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced its new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members. Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. Bags will loan for six weeks and will be returned to the circulation desk at one of the library’s five locations throughout the Keys. For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• Key West exhibit
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened a major exhibition commemorating the 200th anniversary of the first permanent settlement of Key West in 1822 at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. It will be on display through Sunday, Dec. 11.