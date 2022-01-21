• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, at Home Depot, 2811 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776, or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Book Sale
The Big Pine Key Library will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, in front of the library in the Winn Dixie shopping Center, 213 Key Deer Blvd., Big Pine Key.
• Crooks Second Line
The Crooks Annual Second Line tradition New Orleans’ sendoff will march up Duval Street on Sunday, Jan. 30, to honor those on the island loved and lost. The free event benefits the Bahama Village Music Program, beginning at noon at the Hog’s Breath, 400 Front St. The parade will dance and march at 2 p.m. to the Green Parrot, 601 Whitehead St. Sign up to join in, volunteer or donate, or obtain more information on honoring a loved one by visiting http://www.crookssecondlinekw.com; at Facebook The Crooks Annual Second Line. For information, email crookssecondlinekw@gmail.com or call 305-504-7664.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, to benefit the Key West Art & Historical Society.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Call for artists
The Studios of Key West seeking artwork for a March 2022 exhibition called “Play Ball.” Artists are asked to design a baseball bat using their favorite materials. Bats can be picked up at TSKW, 533 Eaton St., through Saturday, Jan. 29 and returned from Thursday to Saturday, Feb. 17-19. For information, visit https://tskw.org/call-for-artists-play-ball-artists-baseball-bats/
• Cocktail Competition
The Monroe Association for ReMARCable Citizens (MARC) will benefit from a cocktail contest with Pilar Rum and an auction featuring unique food experiences from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at Opal Key Resort, 245 Front St. For reservations, visit https://marchouse.org/masterchefsclassic. For information, email info@masterchefsclassic.com.
• Library speaker
The Friends of the Key West Library will host author Sam Sifton, New York Times assistant managing editor and the founding editor of New York Times Cooking, in conversation with author Ellen T. White at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, in the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. The lectures are free and open to all, but registration is required at http:// www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote trop rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconutcastaways.com.