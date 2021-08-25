• Vaccine opportunity
The City of Key West and the Florida Health Department in Monroe County are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at City Hall, 1300 White St.
• Library storytime
The Key West Library will offer an early literacy storytime program for children each Friday morning at 11 a.m. The program features interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts. Expecting parents and siblings are welcomed. For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Volunteer information meeting
The Guardian Ad Litem Program is a state agency that advocates for the best interest of the children alleged to be abused, abandoned, or neglected who are involved in court proceedings. A virtual information session will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. Meeting link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/874144485 To dial in using a phone, call 866-899-4679 or 571-317-3116. The access code is 874-144-485. For information, call Mark at 305-998-8690 or email mark.coleman@gal.fl.gov.
• Women’s Equality Day
The Key West NOW chapter will host a screening of “Middle of Nowhere” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. The event will mark the 101st anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. Tickets are available at http://www.tropiccinema. com. For information, email kwnowinfo@gmail.com.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 at El Siboney, 5501 5th St.. Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• HHW collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Sept. 4, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Special Olympic yard sale
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Key West Police Department, and Cudjoe Gardens Property Owners Association have donated property and items to sell to raise money at a yard sale for Special Olympics from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 4., at the Sheriff’s Office substation at Mile Marker 21, 20950 Overseas Highway on Cudjoe Key. Donations can also be dropped off at the location.
• Stuff the Bus campaign
United Way of Collier and the Keys is raising funds to ensure that Monroe County children have the supplies they need for a successful school year. Donations can be made through Tuesday, Aug. 31, online at http://www.KeysUnitedWay.org or by check with Stuff the Bus in the memo line, mailed to 9015 Strada Stell Court, Suite 204, Naples, FL 34109.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, at the Donald Street and 17th Terrace. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.