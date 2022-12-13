• Christmas Concert

Keys Choral Arts and the Southernmost Chamber Music Society will present their Christmas Concert, “Hodie, Hodie!” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. 401 Duval St. The program will feature sacred, secular and fun holiday music performed by the area’s musicians. A reception will follow the concert. For tickets, visit http://www.keyschoralarts.org.