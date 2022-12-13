Keys Choral Arts and the Southernmost Chamber Music Society will present their Christmas Concert, “Hodie, Hodie!” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. 401 Duval St. The program will feature sacred, secular and fun holiday music performed by the area’s musicians. A reception will follow the concert. For tickets, visit http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
• Walk on White
The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants. For information, visit http://www.walkonwhite.com.
A Positive Step’s 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, starting and ending at the Southernmost Beach Café, 1405 Duval St. Pre-race packet pickup is 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, at the same location. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome to participate in holiday jammies. For information, online registration or to download a snail-mail registration form, visit https://www.apsmc.org/annual-5
• Hockey clinics
The Southernmost Hockey Club, Bertha Street at Atlantic Blvd., will host a skills clinic and registration drives on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 21, for boys and girls ages 4 and 18. For information and registration, visit http://www.keywesthockey.com.
• Saxophone concert
The Key West Saxophone Quartet will present a concert at the Little Room Jazz Club, 821 Duval St., from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Selections will include “The Nutcracker Suite,” “Ode To Joy Blues” and selected holiday music. A $5 donation is suggested.
• Hanukkah event
The public is invited to the annual light of the menorah in Bayview Park at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Hanukkah will begin at sunset.
• Music Room concert
The Music Room will present its annual free Christmas Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. Robin Kaplan’s music students will be accompanied by Joe Dallas and Skipper Kripitz. Performed will be both solo works and four hand compositions of every holiday theme and its variations on piano, guitar, and vocals. Contributions for the Wesley House Holiday Helpers Initiative for children in need will be accepted.
• Monday movies
Congregation B’nai Zion, 750 United St., will be showing “Legacy of Lies,” with doors opening at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. Movies are free and open to the public.
• Walk of Lights
Key West Harbor Walk of Lights at the Historic Seaport: Revel in a wonderland of light-bedecked palm trees, Christmas trees, ships, shops, restaurants and watering holes, dazzlingly decorated for the holiday season from Lazy Way Lane at the Greene Street Plaza to the Ferry Terminal at Grinnell Street.