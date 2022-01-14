• Nautical Expo
The Big Pine & Lower Keys Nautical Expo will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15-16, at the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce, 31020 Overseas Highway, on Big Pine Key. The open-air market is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Admission and parking are free. For information, visit http://www.lowerkeyschamber.com or call 305-872-2411.
• Orchid Society
The Key West Orchid Society meets Sunday, Jan. 16, at 1 p.m. at West Martello Gardens. KWOS President Jay Pfahl will speak on his “COVID Columbia saga.” The event also features plants for sale, free plants to attendess, raffles and more. For information, email keywestmarie@yahoo.com.
• Plant sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 15. At 1p.m. Misha McRae, the garden’s executive director, will speak on “Then & Now: The 85 Year History of the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden.” For information call 305-296-1504 or visit https://www.keywest.garden.
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club will hold a free Show & Shine event from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at the Sugarloaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway. For information, call Dick Moody at 305-942-1758 or visit http://www.floridakeysouthernmost carclub.com.
• Golf tournament
The Rotary Club of Key West will host a golf tournament with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at the Key West Golf Club, 6450 College Road. The $135 entry fee includes two red tees, two Mulligans, putting contest, snacks and beverages on the course and lunch. The event benefits the dental needs of local children. To enter, call 305-294-5232.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, to benefit The Studios of Key West.
• Movies on Monday
Congregation B’nai Zion is offering a free screening of “Crescendo,” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at 750 United St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Masks are required and attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events.
• Exhibit opening
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host a reception to celebrate the opening of “Key West 200” from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. This major exhibition commemorates the 200th anniversary of the first permanent settlement of Key West in 1822 and will be on display through Sunday, Dec. 11.
• Preservation awards
The Historic Florida Keys Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Preservation Awards through Friday, Jan. 21. Awards are given for the categories of preservation, rehabilitation, restoration, and new construction. For information and an application, visit http://www.historicfloridakeys.org or call 305-292-6718 or 305-304-1453.
• Cemetery stroll
A stroll through the historic Key West cemetery will be offered at 9:30, 9:50, and 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. The tour will take approximately 90 minutes. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 305-304-1453.
• Volunteers wanted
Old Island Restoration Foundation seeks volunteers to conduct home and garden tours at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. For information, call 305-294-9501, or email info@oirf.org