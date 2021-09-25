• Vaccine event
The City of Key West and the Florida Health Department in Monroe County are teaming up to host a COVID-19 vaccination event.from 10 a.m.until 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Douglass Gym. 111 Olivia St.
• Jersey Slim fundraiser
Virgilios, 524 Duval St., will host an “Event to Benefit Jersey Slim,” at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Larry Baeder is organizing a group of local musicians who have played with the legendary performer. Doors open at 7 p.m. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1219062005236563? ref=newsfeed.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Simonton Beach. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Oct. 2, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Yard sale donations wanted
The Key West Preschool Co-Op is seeking clothing, furniture and household donations for a yard sale to be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. Contributions will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 8-9, at 2610 Flagler Ave.
• Red Nose run
Positive Step of Monroe County will host a 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run – PJ Edition, at 8 a.m.Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Southernmost Beach Café, 1405 Duval St. Check-in starts at 7 a.m. Pre-race packet pickup is Friday, Dec. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Southernmost Beach Café. For information, online registration or to download a snail-mail registration form, visit https://www.apsmc.org/annual-5k.
• Mentors wanted
Monroe County Education Foundation’s program, Take Stock in Children, is actively recruiting mentors for current and incoming scholars. It only takes 30 to 45 minutes a week during the school year to make a difference in the life of a student. For information, call 305-293-1546, email TakeStock@MonroeCountyEdFound.com, or visit http://www.monroecountyedfound.com.
• Lunch volunteers wanted
The Inez Martin Child Development Center needs to help to plate the daily hot lunches, prepare the cereal bowls for the following day’s breakfast and clean up afterward. Each shift is approximately 90 minutes. Email Christine.Patterson@WesleyHouse.org for information and to schedule a shift.