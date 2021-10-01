• Call to Artists
The Anne McKee Artist Fund Auction has announced a Call to Artists and submission for artwork that opens Friday, Oct. 1, and closes at midnight Nov. 7. Online applications and accompanying photo(s) can be submitted at http://www.mckeefund.org.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• Cookie decorating
May Sands Montessori School will host a Create & Sip Halloween cookie decorating fundraising event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at the Double Tree Resort, 3990 S. Roosevelt Blvd. the registration fee of $40 includes art supplies. For registration, visit http://www.MaySandsMontessori.com/paint-sip.
• Yard sale donations wanted
The Key West Preschool Co-Op is seeking clothing, furniture and household donations for a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. Contributions will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7-8, at 2610 Flagler Ave.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Reef Fest
A celebration of marine conservation will be held Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 14 to 17, at the Reef Campus, 98300 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. The event will have diving, snorkeling, kayaking, ocean-themed seminars, educational programs and social events. Most events are free, but pre-registration is requested. For registration, visit https://www.reef.org/reeffest/registration.
• Red Nose run
Positive Step of Monroe County will host a 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run – PJ Edition, at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Southernmost Beach Café,1405 Duval St. Check-in starts at 7 a.m. Pre-race packet pickup is Friday, Dec. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Southernmost Beach Café. For information, online registration or to download a snail-mail registration form, visit https://www.apsmc.org/annual-5k.
• Mentors wanted
Monroe County Education Foundation’s program, Take Stock in Children, is actively recruiting mentors for current and incoming scholars. It only takes 30 to 45 minutes a week during the school year to make a difference in the life of a student. For information, call 305-293-1546, email TakeStock@MonroeCountyEdFound.com, or visit http://www.monroecountyedfound.com.
• Guardian Ad Litem volunteers sought
The Guardian Ad Litem Program is a state agency which advocates for the interest of the children alleged to be abused, abandoned, or neglected who are involved in court proceedings. For information, call Mark at 305-998-8690 or email mark.coleman@gal.fl.gov