• Hemingway Days Event
The Key West Public Library will host a Hemingway Days literary event at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21. Program highlights include the announcement and reading of the winning entry in the Lorian Hemingway Short Story Competition, paired with the Key West Poetry Guild’s reading of “Papa’s Poems,” and guild members’ work. This program is free and open to the public. For information, call 305-292-3595 or visit http://www.keyslibraries.org. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 22. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Summer toy drive
Wesley House will hold a Mingle & Jingle Summer Toy Drive from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Funky Rooster, 713 Caroline St. Those attending are asked to bring an unwrapped toy and enjoy drink discounts and a raffle. Out-of-towners who would like to support the drive may purchase a toy from Wesley House’s Holiday Helpers list at http://www.Amazon.com list and have it shipped directly to Wesley House.
• Sidewalk Chalk Festival
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will host a Sidewalk Chalk Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. The event is free and open to children of all ages. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open air happy hour experience in its rooftop setting, Hugh’s View. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and close at 7 p.m., or when capacity is reached. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Aug. 7, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Tree donations sought
The Key West Art & Historical Society, in partnership with Monroe County Project Management, is seeking funds for trees to enhance the Parade Grounds at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. The long-term goal of the project is to reduce flooding caused by sea level rise and to preserve the Civil War-era fortification. To donate, visit http://www.kwahs.org/paradegrounds
• Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. There are no dues for membership; it is self-supporting through voluntary contributions. All meetings in the Keys are being held via Zoom. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117.