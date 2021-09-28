• Jersey Slim fundraiser
Virgilios, 524 Duval St., will host an “Event to Benefit Jersey Slim,” at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Larry Baeder is organizing a group of local musicians who have played with the legendary performer. Doors open at 7 p.m. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1219062005236563? ref=newsfeed.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Simonton Beach. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas from the Gulf to the Atlantic and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 30-person capacity is reached.
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Exhibit open
Key West Art & Historical Society has opened “Illustrating from Paradise: The Works of Morgan Dennis and Gerald Leake,” at the Custom House, 281 Front St. The exhibit will be on display until January. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org.
• Garden Club
The Key West Garden Club is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 1100 Atlantic Ave., at Fort West Martello on Higgs Beach. Admission is free.
• Library storytime
The Key West Library will offer an early literacy storytime program for children each Friday morning at 11 a.m. The program features interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts. Expecting parents and siblings are welcomed. For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Volunteers sought
The Guardian Ad Litem Program is a state agency which advocates for the interest of the children alleged to be abused, abandoned, or neglected who are involved in court proceedings. For information, call Mark at 305-998-8690 or email mark.coleman@gal.fl.gov.
• Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. There are no dues for membership; it is self-supporting through voluntary contributions. All meetings in the Keys are being held via Zoom. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117.