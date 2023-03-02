The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys has opened enrollment for its 2023 Leadership Success Academy, a “bootcamp” for nonprofit board members. The Community Foundation’s training program will be held at the Tennessee Williams Theatre in Key West from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 7-8. Registration is available at http://www.cffk.org/lsa. The cost of the two-day program is $100 per person. For information, call 305-809-4992.
• Author talk
R. Kevin Mallison will discuss his nonfiction book, “Alarm in the Firehouse: A Memoir of America’s First Openly Gay Professional Firefighter,” at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St. Free. Seating is limited.
• Library Scouts
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 9. The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Gallery opening
Artist Tom Everhart, known for his paintings of Charles Schulz-influenced art, will present his recent work at the Ocean Blue Gallery. Everhart painted under the influence of and was educated by legendary Peanuts creator Schulz, who encouraged Everhart to carry forward his comic strip creations to the fine art form. The artist will be present at free receptions from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 10-11. The gallery is located at 109 Duval St. For information, visit http://www.oceanblue.gallery/ or call 305-296-7474.
• On-street parking
The City of Key West reminds residents to be aware that they cannot block off parts of the public right-of-way for private parking. City officials have received complaints that some residents are posting signs or even using cones and barricades to reserve parking spaces along the city streets. The right-of-way is public property, and cannot be marked with private “No Parking,” “No Trespassing” or other signs, nor can this area be blocked with cones or other obstructions.
• Youth Program
The Queer Keys Youth Program is a weekly meet-up for LGBTQIA+ youth ages 12-18. The Youth Program builds community by providing a safe and affirming space for participants every Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Old Stone Coffee House space provided by the United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St.
• Fashion show seeks designers
The Conch Republic Wearable Art Fashion Show Benefit is seeking local designers to enter either the Couture or Costume category. The show will be held Saturday, April 22, at the Key West Theater to benefit the Conch Republic Foster Children’s Fund. For information, mail diane@conchrepublic.com or visit http://www.conchrepublic.com.