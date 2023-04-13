The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 13. The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• SOS volunteers needed
The SOS Stock Island food pantry needs volunteers for various shifts of three hours on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Email selena@sosfoundation.org or call 305-292-3013, Ext. 1, for information.
• Early bird cleanup
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, April 14, at the Frederick Douglass Gym Parking lot, 111 Olivia St. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• Southernmost Air Show
A free air show will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16, with performances by the Blue Angels and other military and civilian aircraft at Boca Chica Naval Air Station. For VIP and preferred seating, visit http://www.airshowkeywest.com or call 305-293-2503.
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club will hold a free car show from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Sugarloaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway. For information, contact Lance Stehman at 305-797-6782.
• Historic presentation
The Matecumbe Historical Trust will hold a presentation on “The Keys’ Worst Hurricanes” at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17, at Island Community Church, 82350 Overseas Highway, Islamorada. The event is free and open to the public. For information, contact Barbara at 305-393-0940
• Documentary screening
Keys to Be the Change will host a screening of a documentary at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. Erin Gruwell, teacher and founder of the Freedom Writers Foundation, will discuss the film that sheds light on the lives of youth growing up in the world today.
• Fundraiser
Reef Relief has partnered with the Sunset Social Drinking Club in a fundraiser event from 4:20 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the 420 Key West Fest at Sunset Pier, 0 Duval St. Food, drinks, live music, a silent auction and raffle will be featured. For information, email reefrelief@gmail.com.
• Radio Day
Zonta Club of Key West is hosting its annual Radio Day from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Southernmost House, 1400 Duval St. All funds raised will support scholarships for Key West High School students and college-bound women who live in the Lower Keys. To buy an ad, email zontakeywest@gmail.com. Donations are also accepted at http://www.zontakeywest.com or to PO Box 184, Key West, FL 33041.
• Yard sale
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the post, 5610 College Road. The cost is $25 to reserve a space for sellers’ tents and tables. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call Mike Dunn at 678-977-1584.