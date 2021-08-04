• Kids’ movies
Kids and their grownups can enjoy a $5 movie at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. For movie selection, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or Facebook.
• Sunset participants sought
Artists and performers are wanted for the nightly Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square. For information, visit http://www.sunsetcelebration.org or email jury@sunsetcelebration.org.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Aug. 7, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
•Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open air happy hour experience in its rooftop setting, Hugh’s View. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and close at 7 p.m., or when capacity is reached. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.
• Writers Guild
The Key West Writers Guild meets via Zoom at 10 a.m. each Saturday. Guests and prospective members are welcome. For information, email knicholswrites@gmail.com, visit https://sites.google.com/view/keywestwritersguild/ or locate group on Facebook.
• Nonprofit board training
Community Foundation of the Florida Keys will offer a boot camp for nonprofit leaders at Leadership Success Academy, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, and Friday, Aug. 20, at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road. For registration, visit http://www.cffk.org/lsa or call 305-292-1502.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.
• Volunteers sought
The Guardian Ad Litem Program is a state agency which advocates for the interest of the children alleged to be abused, abandoned, or neglected who are involved in court proceedings. For information, call Mark at 305-998-8690 or email mark.coleman@gal.fl.gov.
• Tree donations sought
The Key West Art & Historical Society, in partnership with Monroe County Project Management, is seeking funds for trees to enhance the Parade Grounds at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. The long-term goal of the project is to reduce flooding caused by sea level rise and to preserve the Civil War-era fortification. To donate, visit http://www.kwahs.org/paradegrounds.