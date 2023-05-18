• Distinguishing Speaker Series

Cori Convertitio of the Key West Art & Historical Society will discuss the USS Maine at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, in a lecture at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. The battleship was commissioned in September 1895. Her active career was spent operating along the U.S. east coast including much time in Key West. In January 1898, Maine was sent to Havana, and on Feb. 15, the battleship was sunk by a massive explosion that killed the majority of her crew. For tickets and information, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events