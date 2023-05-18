Cori Convertitio of the Key West Art & Historical Society will discuss the USS Maine at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, in a lecture at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. The battleship was commissioned in September 1895. Her active career was spent operating along the U.S. east coast including much time in Key West. In January 1898, Maine was sent to Havana, and on Feb. 15, the battleship was sunk by a massive explosion that killed the majority of her crew. For tickets and information, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events
• Academy meeting
The College of the Florida Keys invites prospective students, their family members and the community to learn about CFK Academy at an information event at 5:30 p.m on Thursday, May 18, at 5901 College Road. Principal Wendy McPherson will present the academic acceleration opportunities available at the new tuition-free charter high school and provide a preview of possible class options. Those interested in attending the event are asked to make reservations at http://www.CFK.edu/CFKAcademy. CFK Academy will start with grades nine through 11 in its inaugural year and will add grade 12 in the 2024-25 school year.
• Reduced library hours
The Monroe County Public Library Key Largo branch, 101485 Overseas Highway in the Tradewinds Shopping Plaza, will temporarily close on Mondays due to a staffing shortage. For information, call 305-451-2396 or email info@keyslibraries.org.
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, May 19, at the Smathers Beach Bridle Path. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• Bicentennial party
The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners will host a sunset bicentennial celebration on the Old Seven-Mile Bridge on Friday, May 19 from 6 p.m. to sunset. The event, with music and food, is open and free to the public. There will be free parking with Pigeon Key’s trolley available from the City of Marathon 7 Mile Bridge Marina (the old Salty’s) and Monroe County Transit from 33rd Street Stanley Switlik school parking area. There will be no parking available at the bridge. The unofficial after-party will take place at Marathon’s Overseas Pub and Grill, 3574 Overseas Highway, following sunset. For information, visit http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/flkeys200.
• Garden lecture
The Key West Botanical Garden Society, 5210 College Road, will host John Bratton of the Department of Anthropology, University of West Florida at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Bratton will be speaking on the Cuban Chug Conservation and Restoration Project, “Documenting Hope and Resolve.” Admission is free for members and $10 for non-members. The event will also be recorded and available after this date on the Garden’s website. For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504.