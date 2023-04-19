• Mental health fundraiser

In honor of Mental Health Awareness month in May, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Miami is hosting A Walk for Mental Health Awareness, on Saturday, May 20, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Loan Depot Park, home of the Miami Marlins. The event raises awareness and crucial funding for local mental health services and has sponsorship and walk team opportunities available for those interested in participating. A Monroe County team will be taking part in the event. For information, registration and/or donations, visit NAMIWalks.org/Miami, email Kate Edelson at Kate@NAMIMiami.org or call 305-665-2540 or 786-775-0667.