In honor of Mental Health Awareness month in May, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Miami is hosting A Walk for Mental Health Awareness, on Saturday, May 20, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Loan Depot Park, home of the Miami Marlins. The event raises awareness and crucial funding for local mental health services and has sponsorship and walk team opportunities available for those interested in participating. A Monroe County team will be taking part in the event. For information, registration and/or donations, visit NAMIWalks.org/Miami, email Kate Edelson at Kate@NAMIMiami.org or call 305-665-2540 or 786-775-0667.
• Fundraiser
Reef Relief has partnered with the Sunset Social Drinking Club in a fundraiser event from 4:20 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the 420 Key West Fest at Sunset Pier, 0 Duval St. Food, drinks, live music, a silent auction and raffle will be featured. For information, email reefrelief@gmail.com.
• SOS volunteers needed
The SOS Stock Island food pantry needs volunteers for various shifts of three hours on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers are mainly responsible for walking clients through the food options. Group community service options are also available. Email selena@sosfoundation.org or call 305-292-3013, Ext. 1, for information.
• Early bird cleanup
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, April 21, at the Higgs Beach Bocce Courts on White Street. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• Volunteers sought
The Key West Sea Turtle Club is looking for volunteers for the upcoming sea turtle nesting season, which runs from April 15 to Oct. 31. Volunteers must complete a FWC webinar. For information, text Denise at 305-928-0606.
• Conch Republic Military Muster
A military muster and conch-tail fundraiser will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at the Southernmost Point Guest House, 1327 Duval St., hosted by the CIA to benefit the Wesley’s House Foster Children’s Fund. General admission is $20 in advance; $25 at the door and military in uniform is $15 and will feature “C-Rations” and a cash bar. Donor Diplomat reserved seats are $50 in advance online only and includes a hot meal, signature drink and commemorative souvenir. For reservations, visit http://www.conchrepublic.com/events/. For information, email cutiesinaction@gmail.com.
• Garden talk
The Key West Botanical Garden Society, 5210 College Road, will host Cori Convertito of the Key West Art & Historical Society as the featured speaker at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29. She will discuss on “Crossing the Florida Straits: 150 Years of Cuban Migration to South Florida.” For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504.
• Skate Night
The Southernmost Hockey Club is hosting a Skate Night with a country rock and pop theme from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Bertha Street Hockey Rink. The event is free and participants must bring their own skates. For information, email keywesthockey@gmail.com.