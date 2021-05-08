• Sailing fundraiser
Samuel’s House, a residential resource and support service for homeless women and families, is hosting a fundraising brunch sail on the Argo Navis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 8. Tickets include a two hour sail and brunch. For reservations, visit http://bit.ly/LinensLooseEnds or call 305-509-1771. For information, call 305-296-0240 or visit https://samuelshouse.org.
• Chorus concert
The Keys Choral is offering “Spring Sing,” a free virtual concert, at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Advance registration is required at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
• Art project display
The Florida Key Council of Arts will sponsor a traveling 24-foot mural during a series of exhibitions throughout the Keys with nearly 225 six-inch square panels created by local artists. “The Connections Project: A Mosaic of the Keys” will be on exhibit at Royal Furniture, 3326 N. Roosevelt Blvd., through Monday, May 17, and at Key West Art Center, 301 Front St., from Tuesday, May 18 until Monday, June 7. For information, visit http://www.keysarts.com or call 305-295-4369.
• Plant clinic
The UF/IFAS Monroe County Master Gardener Volunteers will be offering a plant clinic via Zoom at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, addressing residents’ plant, insect and gardening questions and includes a 15-minute topical discussion at the start of the event. Email monroe@ifas.ufl.edu or call 305-292-4501 to register.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, May 11. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, May 13. Masks are required and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Lower Keys Women’s Club
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will host Jeanette McLernon, Executive Director of the Peacock House, addressing the social stigma over mental health issues, via Zoom at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13. For information, call Nanette Miller, 305-295-9972.
• Taste of Key West
Foodies can sample subtropical flavors of Key West through a new “Taste of Key West 2021 Reimagined,” a dining card featuring one-time options by participating restaurants which will benefit this year’s SMART Ride. The pocket-sized dining cards, priced at $100 each plus tax, are usable April 18, 2022 and can now be purchased at http://www.tinyurl.com/ToKW2021, at the offices of We’ve Got the Keys, 922 Caroline St., or call 305-295-9112.
• Summer camp
Island Farm Summer Camp on Stock Island offers outdoor activities for children 7 to 13 years old. The three-week sessions run Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., in three-week sessions. Programs will include animal encounters, gardening, composting, fishing, hiking, music, scavenger hunts, natural resource art projects, building rafts and water recreation. For registration and information, call 580-916-8033 or visit https://www.instagram.com/islandfarmkw.