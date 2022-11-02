The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Sally O’Brien’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
The College of the Florida Keys will host Community Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5901 College Road. The free, family-friendly event will feature CFK academic showcases, interactive exhibits, live performances, a bounce house and other children’s activities, arts and crafts, vendors, music, food and drinks and free T-shirts. CFK President Dr. Jonathan Gueverra will lead a salute to veterans and military service members. For information, call 305-296-9081.
• Boating class
The Key West Sail and Power Squadron is offering a boating safety class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m to noon on Sunday, Nov. 5-6, followed by a license test for boating certification. The squadron is located at 5205 College Road. For information and registration, call Dick Odgers at 305-509-0159.
Zonta Club of Key West will host a ABC (Awareness Breast Cancer) 10K and 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Higgs Beach. The event raises money to cover mammograms and other diagnostic and preventive screenings for women in the Lower Keys who otherwise cannot afford them. For registration, visit http://www.tinyurl.com/abc30th.
• Historic Tours of America
HTA offers all locals with a valid Monroe County ID a free ride on the Conch Tour train and the Old Town Trolley as well as admission to the Aquarium, the Shipwreck Museum and the Little White House on Sunday, Nov. 6. For information, visit http://trustshitorictours.com.
• Commissioning events
The Navy League, Key West Commissioning Committee and the Key West Art and Historical Society will host a discussion of commissioning events of the USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) and the impact of the U.S. Navy on the island from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Custom House, 281 Front St. The event is free and open to the public.
• Veterans Day ceremony
A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans Memorial Garden at Bayview Park. Principal speaker will be Maj. Brandon Schwartz, Commander US Army Dive School. All veterans, active military and the general public are invited to attend. Ceremonial wreaths will be presented to honor and recognize veterans. For information, contact Jerry Hughes at 305-240-1136 or jhughesgroupins@aol.com.