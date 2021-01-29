• Sundance Film Festival
Key West’s Tropic Cinema will be a part of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival screening with both in-person and online premiers through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Each of the 70-plus feature films in the festival will premiere online in a dedicated time slot, followed by a live question-and-answer session. Eleven films will be shown at three island locations, including the Tropic, 416 Eaton St., the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St., and the warehouse facility at Manley deBoer Lumber and Strunk Hardware, 1101 Eaton St. For information, scheduling and ticketing, visit http//www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Wesley House fundraiser
In lieu of its usual Valentine’s Day Gala, Wesley House will hold a campaign to decorate the area with heart yard signs. Prices range from $20 for individual hearts to $475 for a variety of hearts. Personal customization is also available on the 24-inch double hearts for an additional $10. All donations are tax deductible and benefit the programs of Wesley House Family Services. For information and orders, visit http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ShareTheLove.
• City survey
The City of Key West is requesting input from residents regarding the future of the island by an anonymous survey that will help shape the priorities for the 2021-2023 Strategic Plan. The survey is available until Saturday, Jan. 30, on the city’s website http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov or via this direct link: https://www.research.net/r/9LRFTZH.
• Art auction
The Anne McKee Fine Art Auction online viewing and bidding for original paintings, sculpture, photography, fiber arts, ceramics, mixed media, jewelry and more will be held from 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. In-person art viewing is available from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. For viewing art, auction link and information, visit http://www.mckeefund.org.
• Writers Guild
The Key West Writers Guild meets each Saturday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. For information, email rusty.the.writer@gmail.com or visit https://sites.google.com/view/keywestwritersguild.
• Virtual lecture
The Friends of the Key West Library will host a virtual lecture by writer and naturalist Susan Cerulean at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1. The event is free and open to the public. For registration, visit https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/registration.
• Business webinar
The Florida Small Business Development Center at FIU will offer a free webinar, “CARES Act SBA Loan Program (PPP): What You Need to Know,” from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2. The event will address recent federal legislation and disaster loans for business owners and offer a question and answer session. To register, visit http://www.fiu.edu/ppploan.
• Members show
The Key West Art Center & Gallery, 301 Front St., will be displaying works of its associate members starting Thursday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The show will continue through Wednesday, March 3, with all works offered for sale. For information, call 305-294-1241 or visit http://www.keywestartcenter.com.