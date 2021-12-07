• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• Pump-out service
On The Hook Marine Services, LLC will be providing free mobile pump-out service to vessels anchored throughout the Florida Keys in specific service areas from Key West to Key Largo. Boaters interested in viewing service area maps and receiving pump-out service can register at http://www.onthehookmarine.com or call 305-833-1978. In addition, several shoreside pump-out stations are also available throughout Monroe County and can be found at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/pumpout.
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Book signing
Books & Books @ the Studios will host a book signing with Eliza Nellums at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the courtyard of Carriage Trade House, 529 Eaton St. A virtual reading of “The Bone Cay,” a Key West-based novel, will be offered via Zoom at 6 p.m. To register for the virtual and/or the in-person event visit https://booksandbookskw.com/eliza-nellums/. The event is free and open to the public.
• Holiday luncheon
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will hold a holiday luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, Boondocks Grille Restaurant, 27205 Overseas Highway. Bring an unwrapped toy for the “Toys for Tots” program.
• Holiday Concert and Bazaar
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host a Holiday Concert and Bazaar from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, on the porches and walkways of the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The celebration will feature artisans, musicians and choirs, food and libations and a holiday light show of vector projections. For information, call Kassandra Collett at 305-295-6615, Ext. 114, or email kcollett@kwahs.org.
• Dance performance
The Young Dance Collective will present a “Holiday Evening of Dance” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St. For tickets, visit http://www.thekeywesttheater.com.
• Nominations sought
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is accepting nominations for its annual Unsung Heroes Celebration, recognizing the efforts of our community’s volunteers. The deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 15. For information, call 305-292-1502. The online nomination form is available at http://www.cffk.org/unsung.
• Walk on White
An art walk will be held on White Street from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16. Showcased will be Stone Soup, Harrison Gallery, Shade Ceramics and Shutter Photography and Bone Island Graphics, studios including Artists at the Armory and Coffee Mill Dance Studios, eateries such as Mayanjali Cafe and other area businesses. For information, visit http:/www. walkonwhitekeywest.com.