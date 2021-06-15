• I Love Stock Island Festival
The annual celebration of Stock Island will be held Wednesday to Sunday, June 16-20. Activities include art displays, food and drink events and live music. For tickets and information, visit http://www.ilovestockisland.org.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, at the corner of Grinnel and Caroline streets. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov
• Foster Parents wanted
Wesley House is looking for foster parents to provide safe and stable homes for teens and for sibling groups of all ages. In-person training classes are held from 6 to 9 p.m. for eight weeks, beginning Thursday, June 17, in Key Largo and in Key West beginning Tuesday, June 29. For information, contact Megan.Burgess@WesleyHouse.org.
• Island farmer’s market
A farmer’s market will be held on Friday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Island Farm, 7000 5th St., Stock Island. Featured will be fresh produce, home made food and drink, arts crafts and jewelry. For information, visit http://www.islandfarmhoney.com.
• Museum re-opening
The Tennessee Williams Museum will reopen on Thursday, June 17. Operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The museum is located at 513 Truman Ave. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/museums.
• Plant sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, vegetables and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 19. For information call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Tropical Fruit Festival
The Truman Little White House, 111 Front St., will be the site of a Tropical Fruit Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. The event will feature fresh fruit, vendors, educational talks, cocktails and kids activities. For information, call 305-294-9911 or visit http://trumanlittlewhitehouse.com.
• Tree donations sought
The Key West Art & Historical Society, in partnership with Monroe County Project Management, is seeking funds for trees to enhance the Parade Grounds at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. The long-term goal of the project is to reduce flooding caused by sea level rise and to preserve the Civil War-era fortification. To donate, visit http://www.kwahs.org/paradegrounds.
• Summer camp
Island Farm Summer Camp on Stock Island offers outdoor activities for children 7 to 13 years old. The three-week sessions run Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For registration and information, call 580-916-8033 or visit https://www.instagram.com/islandfarmkw.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.