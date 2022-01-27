• Dachshund parade
Wienerpalooza continues the tradition of the Dachshund Parade at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Custom House, 281 Front St. The event is hosted by the Sunset Social Drinking Club and benefits Luci’s Fund, helping local animals in need. A group photo shoot will be followed by a parade to 135 Duval St. for an after-party.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, at the cemetery Sexton’s House, Margaret and Angela streets. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776, or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Music awards
The inaugural Iggy Key West Music Awards will be held at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St., at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. The fundraising concert will support the Sister Season Fund. For information on nominating, voting, donating or sponsoring, visit http://www.keywestmusicawards.com.
• Crooks Second Line
The Crooks Annual Second Line tradition New Orleans’ send off will march up Duval Street on Sunday, Jan. 30, to honor those on the island loved and lost. The free event benefits the Bahama Village Music Program. All are invited in festive attire at noon at the Hog’s Breath, 400 Front St., for music and activities. The parade will dance and march at 2 p.m. to the Green Parrot, 601 Whitehead St., with performances along the route. Sign up to join in, volunteer or donate, or obtain information on honoring a loved one by visiting http://www.crookssecondlinekw.com; at Facebook The Crooks Annual Second Line. For information, email crookssecondlinekw@gmail.com or call 305-504-7664.
• Key West exhibit
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened a major exhibition commemorating the 200th anniversary of the first permanent settlement of Key West in 1822 at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. It will be on display through Sunday, Dec. 11.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 1, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• Singers sought
Keys Choral Arts is holding rehearsals for its Spring season on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. (6 p.m. for new singers) at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. Membership is open to people older than 16. Dues are $130 and will include a singer’s mask for new members. Limited scholarships are available. For information, call Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709.
• Cocktail competition
The Monroe Association for ReMARCable Citizens (MARC) will benefit from a cocktail contest with Pilar Rum and an auction featuring unique food experiences from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at Opal Key Resort, 245 Front St. For reservations, visit https://marchouse.org/masterchefsclassic. For information, email info@masterchefsclassic.com.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Feb. 5, 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.