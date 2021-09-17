• Exhibit opening
Key West Art & Historical Society will open “Illustrating from Paradise: The Works of Morgan Dennis and Gerald Leake” with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Custom House, 281 Front St. The exhibit will be on display until January. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St., is premiering films on a socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Vaccine event
The City of Key West and the Florida Health Department in Monroe County are teaming up to host a COVID-19 vaccination event, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Douglass Gym. 111 Olivia St. COVID-19 continues to take a toll on the community and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccination can help people avoid hospitalization or even death.
• Lions Club seeks members
The Key West Lions Club, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., is looking for members interested in improving the community. Monthly meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. The Key West Lions are affiliated with the Lions International, established in 1917.
• Botanical Garden sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, vegetables and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Cookie decorating
May Sands Montessori School will host a Create & Sip Halloween cookie decorating fundraising event with Suzana Toriskovic from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at the Double Tree Resort, 3990 S. Roosevelt Blvd. the registration fee of $40 includes art supplies and discounted bar and menu items. For registration, visit http://www.MaySandsMontessori.com/paint-sip.
• Castaways sought
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.
• Support services
Christina’s Courage offers support and advocacy to survivors of sexual violence, confidentially and free-of-charge. All survivors of every gender identity, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion and background are served. It is not necessary to report to law enforcement to be eligible for services. For information, call Christine at 305-916-0673 or email cdepre@fcasv.org.
• Volunteers wanted
Old Island Restoration Foundation seeks volunteers to conduct home and garden tours at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. Hours are flexible and the museum is open daily except Wednesday. For information, call 305-294-9501, or email info@oirf.org.