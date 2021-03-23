• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, March 23. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, March 25. Masks are required and spaced line management enforced, For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Poetry readings
The College of the Florida Keys will host CFK Poetics virtual visiting poets events. At 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, Richard Blanco will read from his work. Ross Gay will be featured at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29. These free events will be primarily virtual, but limited seating will be available in the CFK Library during the live streams of the readings. For information to access, visit http://www.cfk.edu/poetics.
• Speaker series
The Friends of the Key West Library’s speaker series will feature writer Patricia Engel in conversation with author Mark Powell via webinar at 6 p.m. Monday, March 29. Register to receive the presentation link at https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/registration.
• League speaker
The Lower Keys League of Women Voters will host guest speaker Key West Mayor Teri Johnston at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, via Zoom. The title of the Mayor’s presentation will be “Key West Forward.” To register in advance, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEpf-CuqDIuEt0jLtXHed6SN5eeJ1y882XO. For information, contact Kathryn Norris at 305-587-1964 or LowerKeyslwv@gmail.com or visit https://www.lowerkeyslwv.org.
• Grants available
The Anne McKee Artists Fund has announced that grant monies will be available for specific creative project-based endeavors by individual visual, performance and literary Monroe County artists. Applications and detailed information about the grants are available at http://www.MckeeFund.org. The deadline is Wednesday, March 31.
• Drinking Liberally virtually
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet virtually via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics. To participate, email name to jeffrfrost@gmail.com.
• Bingo
The Lower Keys Women’s Club is hosting an online bingo game with a 50/50 Pot at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, as a fundraiser for St. Peter’s Food Pantry on Big Pine Key. The game will be hosted on Zoom. For information, call Nanette Miller at 305-295-9971.
• Online auction
May Sands Montessori School will host its spring online silent auction from Friday to Monday, April 9-19. Visit http://www.maysandsmontessori.com/silent-auction or contact christina@maysandsmontessori.com and 305-293-1400, Ext. 53428.
• Fundraising event
Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys will hold a Photo Safari and Trivia Trek fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 10. Entry is $25 for adults and children 12 and younger are free. Teams will travel throughout Old Town searching for clues and answering trivia questions to gather points. To register, call 305-294-9006, Ext. 1.