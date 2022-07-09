• ‘Beat the Heat’
Monroe County Fire Rescue will host “Beat the Heat” events this summer at different locations throughout the Keys. Children are encouraged to wear a bathing suit and water shoes, and bring a bottle of water and a towel. On Saturday, July 9, from 10 to 11 a.m., the event will be held at Layton Community Baptist Church, 128 S. Layton Drive, Layton. For information, call Monroe County Fire Rescue at 305-289-6005. Events are subject to cancellation due to inclement or threatening weather.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Monologue Mondays
Fringe Theater Outreach will host free workshops for performers to get feedback and grow on July Mondays. Monologues, short scenes and songs, all with a five-minute time limit, will be presented at the 6:30 p.m. events on July 11, July 18 and July 25 at the Key West Armory, 600 White St. Those just wanting to watch are also welcome. For information, email info@fringtheater.org.
• Library lecture
NASA Solar System Ambassador Kevin Gallagher will give an illustrated talk about the first images shared by the Webb Space Telescope at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, July 12, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Homeowners meeting
The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations will be holding its general membership meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the Key Largo Library Community Room, 101485 Overseas Highway. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85301709102?pwd=kaaec-YUNL-7znLNaOgeo5JiFZqCk6.1 Monroe County School District chair John Dick be the guest speaker, discussing the School Board referendum that will be on the Aug. 23 ballot.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Father of the Bride” at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Caribbean Street Fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair is scheduled to take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Sponsors and vendors for food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to make applications to Mary at 305–304-0578. The street fair benefits Literacy Volunteers of America — Monroe County, Inc., which provides free, confidential, one-to-one and small group literacy tutoring.