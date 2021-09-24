• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 30-person capacity is reached.
• Jersey Slim fundraiser
Virgilios, 524 Duval St., will host an “Event to Benefit Jersey Slim,” at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Larry Baeder is organizing a group of local musicians who have played with the legendary performer. Doors open at 7 p.m. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1219062005236563? ref=newsfeed.
• Library storytime
The Key West Library will offer an early literacy storytime program for children each Friday morning at 11 a.m. The program features interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts. For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Mentors wanted
Monroe County Education Foundation’s program, Take Stock in Children, is actively recruiting mentors for current and incoming scholars. It only takes 30 to 45 minutes a week during the school year to make a difference in the life of a student. For information, call 305-293-1546, email TakeStock@MonroeCountyEdFound.com, or visit http://www.monroecountyedfound.com.
• Free English tutoring
Literacy Volunteers of America provides free, confidential one-to-one and small group literacy instruction for any Monroe County resident who needs help reading, writing and communicating in English. For information on tutoring or being a student, stop by the office inside the Lions Club building, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., call or text 305-304-0578 or visit http://www.lva-monroe.com. LVA serves students in the Lower, Middle and Upper Keys.
• Lunch volunteers wanted
The Inez Martin Child Development Center needs to help to plate the daily hot lunches, prepare the cereal bowls for the following day’s breakfast and clean up afterward. Each shift is approximately 90 minutes. Email Christine.Patterson@WesleyHouse.org for information and to schedule a shift.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Yard sale donations wanted
The Key West Preschool Co-Op is seeking clothing, furniture and household donations for a yard sale to be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. Contributions will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 8-9, at 2610 Flagler Ave.
• Vaccine event
The City of Key West and the Florida Health Department in Monroe County are teaming up to host a COVID-19 vaccination event, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Douglass Gym. 111 Olivia St.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.