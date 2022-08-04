• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 6. For information, call 305-809-3776, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or visit http://www.KeyWestRecycles.com.
• Free garden tours
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden offers free admission to locals with Monroe County ID from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit https://keywest.garden. The garden is located at 5210 College Road.
• Islamorada library hours
The Monroe County Public Library Islamorada branch will temporarily reduce the operating hours to close at 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday due to a staffing shortage. Tuesdays will continue to have an 8 p.m. closure time. The temporary change should last about a month while new employees are hired and trained. For information, call 305-664-4645.
• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Sally O’Brien’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Free museums
There will be local free admission at all four Key West Art & Historical Society museums on Sunday, Aug. 7. A Monroe County ID is required at the Custom House, Lighthouse, Fort East Martello and Tennessee William Museum.
• Drag Bingo
“We Won’t Go Back,” a group supporting the rights of women, LGBTQIA and trans persons, will hold fundraising Drag Bingo events hosted by Qmitch from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, and Sunday, Aug. 14, at 22&Co., 504 Angela St. Proceeds will fund the “We Won’t Go Back” human rights march on Sunday, Aug. 21.
• Dinghy Beach meeting
The Friends of Dinghy Beach will hold a meeting in the City Hall lobby, 1300 White St., from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. For information, email milliemilliegooddog@gmail.com.
• Historic Tours of America
HTA offers all locals with a valid Monroe County ID a free ride on the Conch Tour train and the Old Town Trolley as well as admission to the Aquarium, the Shipwreck Museum and the Little White House on Sunday, Aug. 7. For information, visit http://trustshitorictours.com.
• Oldest House tours
Tours are offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. The house offers a look at the life of early settlers and the history of the Watlington/Johnson families. For information, visit http://www.oirf.org or call 305-294-9501.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.