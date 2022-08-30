Cornerstone Resource Alliance case managers will be available at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday. Cornerstone offers birth certificate and Florida ID assistance, relocation services, health care, mental health and addiction referrals, cellphone and mail services, assistance with food stamps, SSI/SSI disability applications, Medicaid/Medicare health care, jobs, housing and shelter, educational and rental assistance, and clothing and basic supplies. For information, call 305-393-2972 or visit https://www.keyscra.org.
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden offers free admission to locals with Monroe County ID from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit https://keywest.garden. The garden is located at 5210 College Road.
• Choral members sought
Singers are needed for the coming season of Keys Coral Arts. Rehearsals will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. Membership is open to singers older than 16. For information, contact Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709 or keyschoralarts@gmail.com.
• Poets series
The College of the Florida Keys is hosting CFK Poetics, its annual visiting poets series. This year’s theme is “Culture Unites and Divides.” The first featured poet, Adrian Matejka, will present a reading at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, in the Tennessee Williams Theatre on the Key West campus, 5901 College Road. The event is free and open to the public. For information, visit http://www.CFK.edu/Poetics.
• Nonprofit meeting
Professionals from charitable organizations across the Keys will meet from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for Florida Keys Non-profit Day at the Marathon Community Theatre, 5101 Overseas Highway. The event is free to paid staff and volunteers of nonprofit organizations, students and community members interested in nonprofit service. To register, visit http://www.cffk.org/nonprofitday.
• Art shows set
The Key West Craft Show and Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street. The craft show will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, and the art festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-25. Applications are now being accepted for both shows and the link may be found at http://www.keywestartcenter.com. Application deadline for the craft show is Thursday, Sept. 15, and deadline for the art festival is Saturday, Oct. 15. For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com.