• Home tours
Old Island Restoration Foundation will offer home tours Saturday, March 13. Visit http://www.oldesthousekeywest.com for information and tickets. The number of visitors allowed inside each home will be limited and masks will be required.
• Free concert
Impromptu Classical Concerts will host a free outdoor concert featuring the Axiom Brass Quintet at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 14, on the grounds of the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St. Seating will be limited to 225 appropriately spaced seats and masks are required. To reserve seats, visit http://www.keywestimpromptu.org or email info@keywestimpromptu.org, providing the name of each attendee.
• Speaker series
The Friends of the Key West Library’s speaker series will present author Rita Troxel in conversation with sculptor John Martini via webinar at 6 p.m., Monday, March 15. The lectures are free and registration is required to receive the presentation link at https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/registration.
• Exhibit opening
The Key West Art & Historical Society will open “The History of Duval Street: The Longest Street in the World,” from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The exhibition honors the island’s main thoroughfare and features images, objects and artwork dating from the 19th century to the present day representing people, buildings and events connected to Duval Street. The exhibition runs until August. For information, call Cori Convertito, 305-295-6616, extension 112, email cconvertitofarrar@kwahs.org, or visit http://kwahs.org/exhibitions.
• Plant sale
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5219 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, vegetables and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 20. Face masks are required and social distancing protocol will be strictly followed. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Virtual performance
Red Barn Theatre will present a streaming production of “Sez She,” through Saturday, March 20. The show, which features 16 local actors, can be accessed through the theater’s website at http://www.redbarntheatre.com. Tickets are $10, with viewing available 24/7 on any platform with an internet connection.
• Grants available
The Anne McKee Artists Fund has announced that grant monies will be available for specific creative project-based endeavors by Monroe County artists. Applications and detailed information about the available grants are available at http://www.MckeeFund.org. The deadline is Wednesday, March 31.
• Fundraising event
Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys will hold a Photo Safari and Trivia Trek fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 10. Entry is $25 for adults and children 12 and under are free. Teams will travel throughout Old Town searching for clues and answering trivia questions to gather points. To register, call 305-294-9006, extension 1.