Wesley House Family Services is seeking families interested in providing a home to children and teens in the foster care system. Classes begin on Thursday, June 15, at the Wesley House’s Key Largo office, 99451 Overseas Highway, Ste. 200, and will be held for eight weeks, from 6 to 9 p.m. Registration is required. To register or for information, call Megan Burgess at 305-809-5020 or e-mail Megan.Burgess@WesleyHouse.org.
• Skate night
The Southernmost Hockey Club will host a Skate Night from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Bertha Street Skate Rink. All ages are welcome to bring skates and take part in the free community family event. For information, email keywesthockey@gmail.com.
• Chihuahua races
The 10th annual Running of the Chihuahuas will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Rick’s Bar, 202 Duval St. The three categories of competition are: 1) chihuahuas pure and mixed breed; 2) seniors; and 3) all other small dogs. There will also be a costume contest for extra prizes. This is a family-friendly event and big dogs are welcome to come cheer on their friends. To register, visit https://fkspca.org/event/the-running-of-the-chihuahuas/. For information, email Tiffany@fkspca.org.
• Sea to Table Dinner
Florida Keys visitors and residents can commemorate the subtropical island chain’s bicentennial Saturday, June 10, during a gala sea-to-table dinner in Islamorada at Bud N’ Mary’s Marina at 79851 Overseas Highway. A rooftop sunset reception is set for 6:30 p.m., while the dinner is to begin at 7:30 p.m. in the property’s Boat Barn. Tickets are $200 per person and premier tables are also available. Seating is limited and reservations are required; call the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce at 305-664-4503.
• Drag pageant
The “Miss Island Queen” drag pageant and talent show will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St. The event will feature six local celebrity contestants raising donations for Samuel’s House, a non-profit organization providing emergency shelter and essential needs to women, children and families in Monroe County. The contestant that receives the highest donation total will be crowned Miss Island Queen 2023. For tickets, visit http://weblink.donorperfect.com/MissIslandQueen2023.
• Bicentennial events
Upcoming events to celebrate 200 years of Monroe County include the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce Sea-to-Table event on Saturday, June 10 at 6:30 p.m. (http://www.islamoradachamber.com), a free Patriotic Family Picnic taking place at Rowell’s Park on Saturday, June 17 from noon to 3 p.m., culminating in the 200 Year Firework and Laser Light Show in conjunction with Lower Keys Rotary on Monday, July 3, at 5 p.m. at Big Pine Key Community Park, when the county will attempt to regain its title of having the world’s largest Key lime pie.
• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Brady’s Pub, 1900 Flagler Ave. For information, email kwnowinfo@gmail.com or call Darlene Thomas at 305-304-1043.