• Foster families sought

Wesley House Family Services is seeking families interested in providing a home to children and teens in the foster care system. Classes begin on Thursday, June 15, at the Wesley House’s Key Largo office, 99451 Overseas Highway, Ste. 200, and will be held for eight weeks, from 6 to 9 p.m. Registration is required. To register or for information, call Megan Burgess at 305-809-5020 or e-mail Megan.Burgess@WesleyHouse.org.