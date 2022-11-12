• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Monday movies
Congregation B’nai Zion, 750 United St., will be showing “The Automat,” the first M3M movie of the season, at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. The film is a look at the birth, growing up and demise of the Horn and Hardart Automat in New York City and Philadelphia. Movies are free and open to the public. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. A light dessert will follow the movie.
• Race for Inclusion
A fundraising run, walk or bike event starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at The College of the Florida Keys will raise funds to help provide sports training and competition, critical health services and life-changing leadership programs to Special Olympics athletes. For information and registration, visit http://www.raceforinclusion.org. CFK is located at 5901 College Road.
• Call to Artists
The Anne McKee Artists Fund of the Florida Keys, Inc. has announced a Call to Artists for the 2023 Fine Art Auction to be held on Sunday, March 12, The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. The Call to Artists and submission for artwork closes at midnight Friday, Nov. 18. Online applications and accompanying photo(s) can be submitted http://www.mckeefund.org.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 in the parking lot at Sonny Mccoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach.
• Tutors wanted
Florida Early Learning Corps is seeking individuals to serve as Early Learning Corps tutors in pre-schools in Key Largo, Key West, Islamorada and Tavernier. No tutoring experience is required, and AmeriCorps provides the necessary training. All tutors receive a stipend every two weeks, plus up to $2,474 to pay for college tuition or student loans.The application deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 14, to start tutoring in January. Apply at http://www.join.readingandmath.org.
• Rudolph Red Nose Run
A Positive Step’s 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, starting and ending at the Southernmost Beach Café, 1405 Duval St. Pre-race packet pickup is 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, at the same location. For information, online registration or to download a snail-mail registration form, visit https://www.apsmc.org/annual-5.
• Volunteers sought
Old Island Restoration Foundation is looking for volunteers to take part in its annual home tours in December, January, February and March. Volunteers can sign up for single or multiple weekends and will receive a ticket to tour other homes. For information, visit http://www.oirf.org.
• Preservation awards
The Historic Florida Keys Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Preservation Awards through noon, Friday, Jan. 20. For information and an application visit http://www.historicfloridakeys.org or call 305-292-6718.