The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations will be holding its general membership meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Key Largo Library Community Room, 101485 Overseas Highway. The meeting can be attended in person, or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81704379974?pwd=Rll1RWQ0WWE1WU56RzhUUFB0M2Y4dz09. A speaker from the U.S. Coast Guard will give an update on the recent activities in the Keys. The meeting is open to the public.
• Library Speaker Series
Coffee, Cookies & Conversation, the Marathon Library’s Speaker Series, will kick off at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, with veterinarian Dr. Doug Mader. Mader will talk about the benefits pets bring to our daily lives. The talk is free and open to all and will take place at the Marathon Library, 3490 Overseas Highway. For information, stop by the library or call 305-743-5156.
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. The program is open to children 6 and older. For information, call 305-292-3595 or email info@keyslibraries.org.
• Early Bird Cleanup
A volunteer cleanup crew will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at Fausto’s parking lot, 1101 White St., to clean the White Street and Truman Avenue areas. Volunteers are provided with gloves, vests, pickers, buckets and hand sanitizer.
• On-street parking
The City of Key West reminds residents to be aware that they cannot block off parts of the public right-of-way for private parking. City officials have received complaints that some residents are posting signs or even using cones and barricades to reserve parking spaces along the city streets. The right-of-way is public property, and cannot be marked with private “No Parking,” “No Trespassing” or other signs, nor can this area be blocked with cones or other obstructions. Cones or other illegal blockades will be removed.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce.
• Foster parent training
Wesley House Family Services will host an eight-week training course on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning Feb. 1 for prospective foster parents. The classes will be held at the Wesley House Family Services office, 1304 Truman Ave., and registration is required. The class uses the Creating and Retaining Excellence (C.A.R.E) curriculum. For information, call Megan Burgess at 305-809-5020 or email Megan.Burgess@WesleyHouse.org.