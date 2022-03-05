• Book sale
Friends of the Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St.
• Key West Diary
The Studios of Key West is presenting a peek inside the diary of the island with stories of renegades, rebels and regular joes at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Actors will tell the tales that give this community its unmistakable flavor. The performance will be held under the stars at the rooftop Hugh’s View. For tickets and information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458. TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 5. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041
• Book sale
Unity of the Keys Spiritual Center is having a sale of New Thought/Metaphysical books, featuring work by Deepak Chopra and others, from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at 1011 Virginia St.
• Cemetery stroll
Strolls through the historic Key West cemetery will be offered at 9:30, 9:50, and 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, March 19. The tours will take approximately 90 minutes. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 305-304-1453. Participants may enter the cemetery by either the Windsor Street or Frances Street gates and go to the registration table on 2nd Avenue.
• Orchid Fair
The Key West Orchid Society Fair will host an orchid fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 12-13 at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Admission and parking is free. Featured will be orchid vendors, raffles, member plant sales, sale items, supplies, and orchids voted and judged by the public. For information, visit http://www.keywestorchidsociety.org or call 305-619-8304.
• Auction items wanted
Literacy Volunteers of America is seeking silent auction donations for its Benihana Celebrity Chef Cook-Off event on Wednesday, March 30. To donate call or text 305-304-0578, stop by Literacy Volunteers at 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., or visit http://www.lva-monroe.org.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.