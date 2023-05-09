U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information and volunteer opportunities, email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Library Scouts
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 11. The program is open to children 6 and older. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Foster families sought
Wesley House Family Services is seeking families interested in providing a home to children and teens who are in the foster care system. Classes begin on Thursday, June 15, at the Wesley House Key Largo office, 99451 Overseas Highway, Ste. 200, and will be held for eight weeks, from 6 to 9 p.m. Registration is required. To register or for information call Megan Burgess at 305-809-5020 or e-mail Megan.Burgess@WesleyHouse.org.
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., offers crafting for adults from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. Materials will be supplied.
• VFW fishing tournament
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3911 will host its annual fishing tournament Friday through Sunday, June 16-18, to raise funds to aid area vets and active duty personnel. Sponsorships are available at different levels, and donations of goods and services are also sought. For information, call Wayne Russano, 770-630-3570; Pete Thomas, 610-304-2392 or email vfw3911@ yahoo.com.
• Reduced library hours
The Monroe County Public Library Key Largo branch, 101485 Overseas Highway in the Tradewinds Shopping Plaza, will temporarily close on Mondays due to a staffing shortage. For information, call 305-451-2396 or email info@keyslibraries.org.
• SOS Volunteers needed
The SOS Stock Island food pantry needs volunteers for various shifts. Email selena@sosfoundation.org or call 305-292-3013, Ext. 1, for information.
• Matinee movie
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will air a free movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m.