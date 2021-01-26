• Last Stand meeting
Last Stand will hold its annual meeting via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26. The program features Rachel Silverstein, Executive Director of Miami Waterkeeper, speaking on protecting nearshore water quality by keeping excess nutrients out of Keys’ waters. Visit http://www.keyslaststand.org for the Zoom link.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Simonton and Front streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• KWNOW
Key West National Organization for Women will meet virtually at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27. For information and link, email kwnowinfo@gmail.com or call Darlene Thomas 305-304-1043.
• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open air happy hour experience in their rooftop setting, Hugh’s View. Reservations are required for the sunset event. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.
• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Sundance Film Festival
Key West’s Tropic Cinema will be a part of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival screening with both in-person and on-line premiers from Thursday, Jan. 28 through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Eleven films will be shown at three island locations, including the Tropic, 416 Eaton St., the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St., and the warehouse facility at Manley deBoer Lumber and Strunk Hardware, 1101 Eaton St. For information, scheduling and ticketing visit http//www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• City survey
The City of Key West is requesting input from residents regarding the future of the island by an anonymous survey which will help shape the priorities for the 2021-2023 Strategic Plan. The survey is available until Saturday, Jan. 30, on the City’s website at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov or via this direct link: https://www.research.net/r/9LRFTZH.
• Virtual lecture
The Friends of the Key West Library will host a virtual lecture by writer and naturalist Susan Cerulean at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1. The event is free and open to the public. For registration, visit https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/registration.
• Art auction
The Anne McKee Fine Art Auction online viewing and bidding for original paintings, sculpture, photography, fiber arts, ceramics, mixed media, jewelry and more will be held from 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. In-person art viewing is available from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. All sales will be online only. For viewing art, auction link and information, visit http://www.mckeefund.org.