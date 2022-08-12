American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Elvis” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Drag Bingo
“We Won’t Go Back,” a group supporting the rights of women, LGBTQIA and trans persons, will hold a fundraising Drag Bingo event hosted by Qmitch from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 22&Co., 504 Angela St. Proceeds will fund the We Won’t Go Back human rights march on Sunday, Aug. 21.
• Islamorada library hours
The Monroe County Public Library Islamorada branch will temporarily reduce the operating hours to close at 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday due to a staffing shortage. Tuesdays will continue to have an 8 p.m. closure time. For information, call 305-664-4645.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Connie Gilbert scholarships
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will award the Connie Gilbert Memorial Scholarships on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to Monroe County applicants who wish to continue her higher education career or apply for a professional license. Deadline for application is Monday, Aug. 15. Scholarship applications may be obtained by emailing kwnowinfo@gmail.com.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, to benefit the Key West Art & Historical Society.
• Nonprofit meeting
Professionals from charitable organizations across the Keys will convene from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for Florida Keys Nonprofit Day at the Marathon Community Theatre, 5101 Overseas Highway. The event is free to paid staff and volunteers of nonprofit organizations, students and community members interested in nonprofit service. To register, visit http://www.cffk.org/nonprofitday.
• Donations sought
The Key West Woman’s Club has begun a capital campaign to restore Eleanor, the 130-year-old Helling House on Duval Street. Donations can be mailed to the Key West Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 2924, Key West, FL 33045 or online at http://www.keywestwomansclub.org. The group is a 501(c)(3) charitable not-for-profit service organization.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.
• FKSPCA volunteers needed
The FKSPCA will be preparing for the hurricane season by training volunteers and staff to care for the animals housed in the facility and for those interested in becoming a foster family. For information, email foster@fkspca.org or tara@fkspca.org.