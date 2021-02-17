• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Members show
The Key West Art Center & Gallery, 301 Front St., will be displaying works of its associate members starting Thursday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The show will continue through Wednesday, March 3, with all works offered for sale. For information, call 305-294-1241 or visit http://www.keywestartcenter.com.
• Garden speaker
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will host a presentation by Iven Tores on “My Experience Coming to the Keys in a Chug” at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20. The event is part of the Gardenfest Key West: the Green Market Place celebration, held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films on a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Audubon discussion
The Florida Keys Audubon Society will present “Flamingos in the Keys: What’s The Deal?” as a Zoom program at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. The event will be a conversation between Steven Whitfield of Zoo Miami and FKAS executive director Mark Hedden. For information or reservations, visit http://www.keysaudubon.org.
• TSKW featured artist
Esterio Segura Mora, a Cuban visual artist, is featured in The Studios of Key West’s Sanger Gallery until Thursday, Feb. 25, with an array of sculpture, drawings and prints spanning the arc of his career and interests. The gallery is located at 533 Eaton St, with hours Tuesday through Saturday, noon until 4 p.m. Visit http://www.www.tskw.org for information.
• Veterans’ vaccines
Monroe County veterans 65 years and older seeking to receive a COVID-19 vaccination can schedule directly with his or her care team. To schedule an appointment, call Key West VA Outpatient Clinic, 305-293-4863; Key Largo VA Outpatient Clinic, 305-451-0164; or Miami VA Hospital, 305-575-7000. Veterans may also visit www.miami.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp for information and updates. Monroe County specific updates for veterans can be found at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/va.
• Restaurant and Theater Tour Card
The Key West Woman’s Club’s annual Restaurant and Theater Tour Card is now available, offering buy one, get one entrées at 34 area restaurants and discounted tickets for five theater companies. For information, call Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091, or visit the Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.
• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open air happy hour experience in its newly launched rooftop setting, Hugh’s View. Reservations are required for the sunset event. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.