• Conch Revival Picnic

Key West Art & Historical Society and Great Events Catering will team up to present the annual Conch Revival Picnic, an informal Conch heritage dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, at the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St. For information and tickets, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events/picnic

