Key West Art & Historical Society and Great Events Catering will team up to present the annual Conch Revival Picnic, an informal Conch heritage dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, at the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St. For information and tickets, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events/picnic
• CFK silent auction
The College of the Florida Keys Foundation will host a virtual silent auction to raise funds for students and programs through Saturday, March 4, at 9 p.m., in concert with the college’s annual Seaside Soiree in Key Largo. For information, visit http://www.CFK.edu/soiree.
• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Brady’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• Celebration
A celebration of the life of Christina Stone, long-time employee of the Key West Art & Historical Society, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd.
• Hawkwatch talk
Photographer, writer and birdwatcher Mark Hedden will speak about the Florida Keys Hawkwatch at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, as part of the Marathon Library’s “Coffee, Cookies & Conversation” Speaker Series at 3490 Overseas Highway. The Florida Keys Hawkwatch monitors and surveys the thousands of birds of prey that migrate through the Florida Keys. It takes place annually at Curry Hammock State Park in Marathon.
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 3, at the Bayview Park near pond. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• Spring Social
The FKSPCA’s annual fundraiser, the Spring Social, will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater, Truman Waterfront Park. The VIP reception begins at 5:30 p.m. and general admission entry is at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $55 and individual VIP tickets are $125 and are available at https://www.axs.com/events/466061/spring-social-tickets. To buy discounted VIP tables of eight for $800, call the Key West Theater box office directly at 305-985-0433 during box office hours noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For information, call 305-294-4857.
• Book Sale
The Friends of the Key West Library will hold its monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, in the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. Cash or credit cards are accepted.
• Spring Fair
The Key West Preschool Co-op, 2610 Flagler Ave., will host its Spring Fair fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4. To nominate someone for the dunk tank, email kwpcspringfairchair@gmail.com. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $12 at http://www.eventbrite.com or at the fair for $15.