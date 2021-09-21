• Day of Peace
Unity of the Keys will honor the International Day of Peace with the creation of a peace sign sculpture on Higgs Beach from 8 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21. All are welcome to bring buckets, sunscreen, water and a playful attitude.
• Hero reception
Fish With a Hero will host a Heroes Welcome Reception at Islamorada Fish Company, 81532 Overseas Highway, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Listeners can tune into Thunder Country FM100.3 for complete coverage of the event, including the chance to win products. For information, contact Capt. Mark Gibson at mgibson@fishwithahero.com, by calling 813-453-5322 or visit http://www.fishwithahero.com.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, at the intersection of Eaton and Whitehead streets. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Exhibit opening
Key West Art & Historical Society has opened “Illustrating from Paradise: The Works of Morgan Dennis and Gerald Leake,” at the Custom House, 281 Front St. The exhibit will be on display until January. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas from the Gulf to the Atlantic and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30 p.m., or when the 30-person capacity is reached.
• Vaccine event
The City of Key West and the Florida Health Department in Monroe County are teaming up to host a COVID-19 vaccination event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Douglass Gym. 111 Olivia St.
• Call to Artists
The Anne McKee Artist Fund Auction has announced a Call to Artists and submission for artwork that opens Friday, Oct. 1, and closes at midnight Nov. 7. Online applications and accompanying photo(s) can be submitted at http:// www.mckeefund.org. Artists will be notified of acceptance no later than Wednesday, Dec. 1.
• Support services
Christina’s Courage offers support and advocacy to survivors of sexual violence, confidentially and free-of-charge. All survivors of every gender identity, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion and background are served. For information, call Christine at 305-916-0673 or email cdepre@fcasv.org.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Oct. 2, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.