• Library storytime
The Key West Library will offer an early literacy storytime program for children each Friday morning at 11 a.m. The program features interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts. Expecting parents and siblings are welcomed. For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Sister Season
The Sister Season Fund will celebrate its 16th anniversary with a party from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Bottle Cap Lounge, 1128 Simonton St. The event will feature silent auctions, raffles and a 50/50 drawing.
• Volunteers wanted
Old Island Restoration Foundation seeks volunteers to conduct home and garden tours at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. Hours are flexible and the museum is open daily except Wednesday. For information, call 305-294-9501, or email info@oirf.org.
• Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. There are no dues for membership; it is self-supporting through voluntary contributions. All meetings in the Keys are being held via Zoom. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Museum exhibit
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened “Under Construction: Glass Plate Negatives of A.V. Rabenau,” a display of vintage photographs at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The exhibit features black and white prints from the original glass-plate negatives taken by A.V. Rabenau, an itinerant photographer.
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will reopen the Marathon satellite office on the second Wednesday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. The satellite office will offer all the services found at the Key West and Key Largo Veterans Affairs offices and will be staffed with an accredited Veterans Service Officer. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Support services
Christina’s Courage offers support and advocacy to survivors of sexual violence, confidentially and free-of-charge. All survivors of every gender identity, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion and background are served. It is not necessary to report to law enforcement to be eligible for services. For information, call Christine at 305-916-0673 or email cdepre@fcasv.org.
• Audubon House
The Audubon House and Tropical Garden, 205 Whitehead St., is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.