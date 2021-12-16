• Kids Come First
Unwrapped toys are being sought for the Cheryl Cates Kids Come First toy drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Key Lum, 1114 Duval St. Donations will be matched by the Caleb and Calder Awesome Foundation.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Walk on White
An art walk will be held on White Street from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16. Showcased will be Stone Soup, Harrison Gallery, Shade Ceramics and Shutter Photography and Bone Island Graphics, studios including Artists at the Armory and Coffee Mill Dance Studios, eateries such as Mayanjali Cafe and other area businesses. For information, visit http:/www. walkonwhitekeywest.com.
• Red Nose run
Positive Step of Monroe County will host a 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run: The PJ Edition, at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Southernmost Beach Café, 1405 Duval St. Check-in starts at 7 a.m. Pre-race packet pickup is Friday, Dec. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Southernmost Beach Café. For information, online registration, or to download a snail-mail registration form, visit https://www.apsmc.org/annual-5k.
• Concert for Children
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will host a family-friendly children’s concert from 1 to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. The concert will feature local classical guitarist, Mateo Jampol performing songs especially for children and in the Garden’s Courtyard. Following the concert, a craft project will be set up where children will have the opportunity to create their own holiday ornament. The cost will be $5 per child with a maximum cost of $10 per family.
• Commemorative bricks
The Key West Art & Historical Society will be selling personalized commemorative bricks to be placed on walkway adjacent to the Custom House, 281 Front St. For purchase or information, visit https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/kwahs.
• Music program
Music Room students will perform in “A Musical Winter Wonderland” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St. The free program will be directed by Robin Kaplan, the young musicians will be accompanied by Skipper Kripitz and Joe Dallas. Contributions are asked for the Wesley House Holiday Helpers Initiative and gifts are requested for children in need.
• Silent auction
Anchors Aweigh Clubhouse will sponsor a Holiday Silent Auction from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 404 Virginia St. Jewelry, gifts, artwork, handbags and certificates for sailing, fishing, snorkeling, kayaking, a “White Glove” tour of the Truman Little White House and certificates for dining are among the items to be offered.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.