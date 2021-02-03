• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the corner of Ann and Greene streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Drinking Liberally virtually
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet virtually via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics. To participate, email name to jeffrfrost@gmail.com
• HHW collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Feb. 6, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Online theater
TheatreXP will offer “Twice Told Tales”, as an online streaming event Monday through Sunday, Feb. 8-14, with 24/7 access. The show features six actors grouped into nine different pairs, each pair delivering a single monologue, but in two different ways. Access to the streaming event will be available through http://www.theatrexp.org. The show can be viewed over any TV, computer, smartphone or tablet. The event is free and donations can be made on the site. For information, call 302-540-6102.
• Wesley House fundraiser
In lieu of its usual Valentine’s Day Gala, Wesley House will hold a campaign to decorate the area with heart yard signs. Prices range from $20 for individual hearts to $475 for a variety of hearts. Personal customization is also available on the 24-inch double hearts for an additional $10. For information and orders, visit http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ShareTheLove.
• GardenFest
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will host its annual GardenFest Key West: The Green Market Place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20. Admission is free. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504.
• Polar plunge
Samuel’s House is hosting a virtual Southernmost Polar Plunge fundraiser until Sunday, Feb. 28. Participants can submit videos of 60 seconds or less displaying the most unique entries, best costume and best groups of two or more. For information or registration, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/KeyWest/SouthernmostPolarPlunge2021.
• Volunteers needed
Old Island Restoration Foundation is seeking docents for its socially-distanced home tours. For information or to volunteer, call 305-296-9501, email info@oirf.org or visit http://www.oirf.org.