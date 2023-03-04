The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden offers free admission to locals with Monroe County ID from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 5. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit https://keywest.garden. The garden is located at 5210 College Road.
• Library Scouts
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 9. The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• FKAA offer senior, DAV discounts
Enrollment for Florida Keys Aqueduct Authorities discount program for qualifying senior citizens or disabled American veterans residential customers is open. Customers who have previously participated in the program must re-apply before Friday, March 31, to avoid interruption of a discount. Applications will be accepted through the website, mailed in or at three area offices: Lower Keys: 1100 Kennedy Drive, Key West, FL 33040; 3200 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050; or 91620 Overseas Highway, Tavernier, FL 33070.
• Historic Tours of America
HTA offers all locals with a valid Monroe County ID a free ride on the Conch Tour train and the Old Town Trolley as well as admission to the Aquarium, the Shipwreck Museum and the Little White House on Sunday, March 5. For information, visit https://www.trolleytours.com/key-west/coupons-promotions.
• Home Tours
Key West Home Tours will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 17-18. Tickets are available online at http://www.oirf.org or by stopping by the Old Island Museum Store at 322 Duval St.
• Aqua Idol fundraiser
The Waterfront Playhouse Aqua Idol benefit is being held on Mondays at Aqua Nightclub, 711 Duval St. A group of vocalists will sing to benefit the Playhouse. The event will be held each Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. until April 10.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach.
• Matinee movie
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will air a free movie each Wednesday at 5 p.m.
• Early Bird Cleanup
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 10, at Virginia and Duval streets. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• Free museums
There will be local free admission at all four Key West Art & Historical Society museums on Sunday, March 5. A Monroe County ID is required at the Custom House, Lighthouse, Fort East Martello and Tennessee William Museum.
• Donations sought
Key West Homeless Coalition, Inc. seeks donations of new and used towels to help local homeless; also needed are single sheet sets. Call or text 305-304-0578 for pickups countywide. Dropoffs welcome Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon at the joint offices of KWHC/Literacy Volunteers/Dr. Jose Sanchez Lions Eye Clinic, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd.