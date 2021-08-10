• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will reopen the Marathon satellite office on the second Wednesday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. The first one is Wednesday, Aug. 11. The satellite office will offer all the services found at the Key West and Key Largo Veterans Affairs offices and will be staffed with an accredited Veterans Service Officer. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, Edward B. Knight Pier, White Street. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Volunteers wanted
Old Island Restoration Foundation seeks volunteers to conduct home and garden tours at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. Hours are flexible and the museum is open daily except Wednesday. For information, call 305-294-9501, or email info@oirf.org.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug.12. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Library storytime
The Key West Library will offer an early literacy storytime program for children each Friday morning at 11 a.m. The program features interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts. Expecting parents and siblings are welcomed. For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Taste of Key West
Foodies can sample subtropical flavors of Key West through a new “Taste of Key West 2021 Reimagined,” a dining card featuring one-time options by participating restaurants which will benefit this year’s SMART Ride. The pocket-sized dining cards, priced at $100 each plus tax, are usable until April 18, and can now be purchased at http://www.tinyurl.com/ToKW2021, at the offices of We’ve Got the Keys, 922 Caroline St., or call 305-295-9112.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.
• Volunteers sought
The Guardian Ad Litem Program is a state agency which advocates for the interest of the children alleged to be abused, abandoned, or neglected who are involved in court proceedings. For information, call Mark at 305-998-8690 or email mark.coleman@gal.fl.gov.
• Tree donations sought
The Key West Art & Historical Society, in partnership with Monroe County Project Management, is seeking funds for trees to enhance the Parade Grounds at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. To donate, visit http://www.kwahs.org/paradegrounds.