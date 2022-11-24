• ‘Messiah’ performance

Key West United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St., will host a performance of Händel’s “Messiah” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Singers who wish to participate in the all-in-one-day event should arrive by 1:45 p.m. for rehearsals from 2 to 4:30 p.m. For information, contact James Cutty at 248-249-7341. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert is a gift to the community, admission is free and all are invited to a reception following the performance.