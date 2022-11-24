Key West United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St., will host a performance of Händel’s “Messiah” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Singers who wish to participate in the all-in-one-day event should arrive by 1:45 p.m. for rehearsals from 2 to 4:30 p.m. For information, contact James Cutty at 248-249-7341. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert is a gift to the community, admission is free and all are invited to a reception following the performance.
• Hurricane flag burning
The Conch Republic will celebrate the official end of the 2022 hurricane season with a flag-burning ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the USCGC Ingham. Truman Waterfront Park. Live music will start at 4 p.m. and the burning of the hurricane warning flag at 5 p.m.
The Key West Garden Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec.1, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Discussed will be efforts being made to conserve and propagate Keys endangered plant species by Mary Nelson, nursery manager at Key West Botanical Garden. The meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served afterward in the garden.
• POSH fundraiser
A fundraiser for the Florida Keys SPCA will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 , at the Audubon House & Tropical Gardens, 205 Whitehead St. The event will be Key West formal attire featuring a fascinator hat. A New Orleans-style Second Line Parade will begin at 9:30 p.m. with an after party at Smokin Tuna Saloon, 4 Charles St. For tickets, visit https://fkspca.ticketleap.com/posh-9th-annual/
• Plant a Million Corals opening
Summerland Farms, 23801 Overseas Highway, will be the site of the opening of a coral restoration facility from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Tours, information and demonstrations of the restoration operation will be offered. A ticketed evening will follow at the South of the Seven Restaurant, 17075 Overseas Highway. For tickets and information, visit http://www.plantamillioncorals.org or email plantamillioncorals@gmail.com.
• Typewriter Type-In
The Key West Library will host the inaugural Florida Keys Typewriter Type-In from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Type-In will give participants an opportunity to see and experience typewriters and encourage others who may have their own typewriters that they would like to share. The library is located at 700 Fleming St. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Holiday open house
The Key West Woman’s Club will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 319 Duval St. The event will feature tours of the historic Hellings House, music by the Bahama Village Children’s Choir and the Key West Community Orchestra, a tree-lighting ceremony, desserts and appetizers and Edith Amsterdam’s infamous eggnog. Donations of new and unwrapped clothing items for students from K-12 are appreciated.