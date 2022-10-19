• Quilt Day

The Bahama Village Music Program will hold its Bahama Village Family Quilt Day on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Nelson English Park, 300 Catherine St., Key West. This is a free event for the whole Bahama Village community. For information, call Kawana Staffney at 786-370-0266 or email kawanaj94@gmail.com.