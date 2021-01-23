• City survey
The City of Key West is requesting input from residents regarding the future of the island by an anonymous survey that will help shape the priorities for the 2021-2023 Strategic Plan. The survey is available until Saturday, Jan. 30, on the city’s website at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov or via this direct link: https://www.research.net/r/9LRFTZH.
• Veterans vaccines
Monroe County veterans 65 years old and older seeking to receive a COVID-19 vaccination can schedule directly with his or her care team. To schedule an appointment, call Key West VA Outpatient Clinic, 305-293-4863; Key Largo VA Outpatient Clinic, 305-451-0164; or Miami VA Hospital, 305-575-7000. Veterans must be enrolled and eligible for VA healthcare benefits and must be able to return to the same site for the second dose. Veterans may also visit www.miami.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp for information and updates. Monroe County specific updates for veterans can be found at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/va.
• Sundance Film Festival
Key West’s Tropic Cinema will be a part of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival screening with both in-person and online premiers from Thursday, Jan. 28 through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Each of the 70-plus feature films in the Festival will premiere online in a dedicated time slot, followed by a live question-and-answer session. Eleven films will be shown at three island locations, including the Tropic, 416 Eaton St., the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St., and the warehouse facility at Manley deBoer Lumber and Strunk Hardware, 1101 Eaton St. For information, scheduling and ticketing, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• KWNOW
Key West National Organization for Women will meet virtually at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27. For information and link, email kwnowinfo@gmail.com or call Darlene Thomas 305-304-1043.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Simonton and Front streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Poetry, short story contest
In celebration of Tennessee Williams’s 110th birthday and the anniversary of the Tennessee Williams Museum, the Key West Art & Historical Society invites poets and writers to submit original works for poetry and short story writing contests until Sunday, March 7. All poems and stories must reference Tennessee Williams, his family or characters from his numerous plays. For contest information, guidelines and a submission link, visit http://www.kwahs.org/education/twbc. For information, call Kassandra Collett at 305-295-6616 Ext. 114, email at kcollett@kwahs.org, or visit http://www.kwahs.org.
• Online drawing classes
The Key West Art Center will host Lothar Speer as its figure drawing instructor on Zoom on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. January through March. Call 305-294-1241 or visit http://www.keywestartcenter.com for registration, cost and information.