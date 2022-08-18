Wesley House Family Services is seeking families interested in providing a home to children and teens who are in the foster care system. Classes in Key West begin Wednesday, Aug. 24, and are held each Wednesday night for eight weeks. Registration is required. For information, call Megan Burgess at 305-809-5020 or e-mail megan.burgess@wesleyhouse.org.
• Walk on White
The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants. For information, visit http://www.walkonwhite.com
Singers are needed for the coming season of Keys Coral Arts. Rehearsals will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6., at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. Membership is open to singers older than 16. For information, contact Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709 or keyschoralarts@gmail.com.
• Plant sale
The plant nursery at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 5219 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden
• Equality march
“We Won’t Go Back,” a group supporting the rights of women, LGBTQIA and trans persons, will hold a gathering and march from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Nelson English Park, 300 Catherine St. The march will end at Truman Waterfront Park. For information, email kjpareizs@gmail.com
• Community observation
Friends of the Key West African Memorial will host a Community Observance of the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at 1100 Atlantic Blvd, next to Fort West Martello. For information, call Arida Wright at 305-766-4922.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Virtual classes
Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition is helping new parents prepare with virtual classes held with an expert and other families. Breastfeeding class will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, and childbirth class on Sunday, Sept. 18. Register at https://www.keyshealthystart.org/educational-classes-registration or call 305-293-8424.
• Nonprofit meeting
Professionals from charitable organizations across the Keys will convene from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for Florida Keys Non-profit Day at the Marathon Community Theatre, 5101 Overseas Highway. The event is free to paid staff and volunteers of nonprofit organizations, students and community members interested in nonprofit service. To register, visit http://www.cffk.org/nonprofitday