• Cupid yard signs
Support Wesley House with the purchase of Cupid yard signs; one for $35 or a pack of five for $150. Visit http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ValentinesGala. to purchase, and pick up signs at Wesley House Family Services, 1304 Truman Ave.
• Garden speaker
Karen DeMaria, the Urban Forestry Manager of the City of Key West, will be the featured speaker at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Key West Tropic Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road. Her topics will include storm preparation, post-storm recovery, pruning and city permit requirements. Admission is free for members and students; $5 for the general public. For information, call 305-296-1504.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Farmers Market
The Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, in Truman Waterfront Park. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket or http://www.kwfarmersmarket.com/
• Church seeks singers
Key West United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St., is searching for singers to join the choir for its 11 a. m. Sunday service. Sopranos and tenors are especially needed. Singers can be non-Methodists who love to sing. Rehearsals are held at the church Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. and Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. For information, call Jim Cutty at 248-249-7341.
• Tire collection
Officials with the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District will collect and dispose of used tires free of charge for Florida Keys residents from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21. Residents who have used tires can drop a maximum of four tires off for disposal at any of three FKMCD facilities: 18 Aquamarine Drive, Big Coppitt; 503 107th St., gulfside, Marathon and 100701 Overseas Highway, Key Largo.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Book Sale
Friends of the Big Pine Key Library, 213 Key Deer Blvd., will host a book sale at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
• Preservation awards
The Historic Florida Keys Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Preservation Awards through noon, Friday, Jan. 20. For information and an application visit http://www.historicfloridakeys.org or call 305-292-6718.
• Study abroad scholarships
The Experiment in International Living invites Monroe County high school students to apply for a 50% scholarship to study abroad this summer. The application deadline is Friday, Jan. 20. For information about scholarships, call 802-258-3412 or email heather.beard@experiment.org. For information about the Experiment in International Living, visit http://www.experiment.org.
