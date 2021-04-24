• Writers Guild
The Key West Writers Guild meets via Zoom at 10 a.m. each Saturday. Guests and prospective members are welcome. For information, email knicholswrites@gmail.com, visit https://sites.google.com/view/keywestwritersguild/ or locate group on Facebook.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened, premiering films on a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Restaurant and Theater Tour Card
The Key West Woman’s Club’s annual Restaurant and Theater Tour Card is now available, offering buy one, get one entrées at 34 area restaurants and discounted tickets for five theater companies. For information, call Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091, or visit the Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.
• New members sought
The Key West Parrot Head Club is recruiting new members who like Jimmy Buffett’s music and enjoy supporting the community. For information, call 262-705-8204 or visit http://keywestparrotheadclub.wildapricot.org
• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open air happy hour experience in its newly launched rooftop setting, Hugh’s View. Reservations are required for the sunset event which will offer cash-bar cocktails. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.
• Garden Club
The Key West Garden Club is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 1100 Atlantic Ave., at Fort West Martello on Higgs Beach. Admission is free and masking and social distancing are required.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com
• Libraries reopen
The Key Largo branch of the Monroe County Library, 101485 Overseas Hwy., has reopened for in-person visits three days a week. The branch will be open Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the Upper Keys, the Islamorada branch, 81830 Overseas Hwy., is also open three days a week on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org, call your local branch, or follow on social media for updates, events, online resources and more.
• Royalty wanted
Participants are sought for the king and queen of Fantasy Fest 2021. An informational meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on June 24, at Barbary Beach House, 2001 South Roosevelt Blvd., and a candidates meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on July 29, at Opal Key Resort, 245 Front St. For information, contact Chris Elwell at 305-481-1790 or email christopher@keysfurniture.com.